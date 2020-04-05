Fred Paul Hesman, 101, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, died of natural causes on Friday, April 3, 2020, at Good Samaritan Village in Grand Island, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be at a later date.
Fred was born on February 15, 1919, to Vernon and Martha Thayer in Grand Island and later adopted by James and Carrie Hesman of Pauline, Nebraska.
Fred attended Union District 7 School and helped on the family farm until he went to serve in the CCC camp in Wyoming.
Upon his return, he met the love of his life, Mary Irene Stumpenhorst/Barton. They were married September 20, 1940. They made their home and life together in several Nebraska locations, coming to rest in Blue Hill. Fred and Mary Irene were married almost 73 years until her passing on September 1, 2013.
Fred was very strong in his faith. He was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Chester, Nebraska.
Fred had several jobs throughout his life, including farmer/rancher, laborer, and over-the-road truck driver. Later in Fred’s life, he and his wife enjoyed traveling and wood working. They loved to dance and enjoyed many hours of polka music.
Fred is survived by his four children, Victor (Jean) Hesman, of Hastings, NE; Judy (Keith) Kirstine, of Lincoln, NE; Neil (Judy) Hesman, of Grand Island, NE; and Wayne (Janelle) Hesman, of Doniphan, NE; daughter-in-law, Shearld Hesman, of Bladen, NE; sisters and brothers-in-law, Mildred (Lyle) Mason of Castle Rock, CO , Jan (Ken) Zimmerman, and Evart Barton of Blue Hill, NE; 14 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren, eight great-great-grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Carrie Hesman; his wife, Mary Irene; son Robert Hesman; sister and brother-in-law, Hazel and Jess Hager; father-in-law, Martin Meents; mother and father-in-law, Evart and Martha Barton; sisters- and brothers-in-law, Ern and Ann Nitzel, Ernie Meents, Dorothy Barton, Keith and Betty Meents, and Shirley Barton; granddaughter, Patricia Ann Hesman; and great-granddaughter, Bethany Hope Hesman.
A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuar in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.