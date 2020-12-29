Glenvil, Nebraska, resident Frederick Arthur Pryal, 71, passed away Saturday, December 26, 2020, at his home. He likely passed away from a heart attack.
Memorial Services will be 10 a.m. Thursday, December 31, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Stefanie Hayes officiating. Private family burial will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Frederick was born April 24, 1949, in Palo Alto, CA to George & Virginia (Lainson) Pryal. He graduated from Menlo-Atherton High School in Atherton, CA in 1967. Frederick married Teresa “Terry” Sykes at Clay County Courthouse on December 30, 1998. He worked at the Hastings Tribune, A1 Fiberglass, Robinsons Seed Company, and was a delivery parts man for NAPA Auto.
Frederick loved to play World Poker Tour poker, was charming, and always had something to say to whomever he met. He loved to watch “Law & Order,” John Wayne, and westerns. Frederick loved living on his farm and loved to cook food, he was one of the best cooks.
Frederick was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, George and Alfred Pryal; and sister, Ginny Raymond.
Survivors include his wife, Terry Sykes of Glenvil; children, Carey (John) Stearns of North Augusta, SC, Fred (Angie Lukasiewicz) of Hastings; grandchildren, James Lape, Gabriel Stearns, Olivia Stearns, Ethan Stearns, Jaylie Delay, Brinley Sykes; sister, Janet Shockey of Modesto, CA; and former spouse, Shelley Pryal.
