Dexter, Maine resident Frederick Homer Banks, 84, died peacefully on January 18, 2021, at the Dexter Health Care.
He was born on July 19, 1936, in Campbell, Nebraska to John and Zeta (Foutz) Banks. Being raised on a farm is where he learned how to work. He joined the Navy and became an Air Traffic Controller. He was stationed at Brunswick Naval Air Station where he met Joan, his wife of 55 years. After 30 years in the FAA, Fred retired to Dexter where he had a Christmas tree farm and later purchased the Redemption Center. He also drove a school bus and was a cemetery sexton. He was active in the Masonic Lodge, UMO Friends of Women’s Basketball, Dexter Club, and Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis. He also served on the Dexter Town Council and planning board for a number of years. He was predeceased by his wife Joan, and a brother and sister.
He is survived by a sister, Shirley Steen of Hastings; son, Rick Banks and wife Debbie; daughter, Judy Harding and husband Buzzy; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Any gifts can be given to Dexter Sunrise Kiwanis in memory of Fred Banks at 74 Grove Street, Dexter, Maine 04930.
