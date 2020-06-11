Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Freida G. Nelson, 95, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, surrounded by her family in Geneva, Nebraska.
Service is 10 a.m. Monday, June 15, at Peace Lutheran Church in Hastings with Rev. Micah R. Gaunt officiating. Burial will be at Stockholm Swedish Cemetery in Fillmore County, Nebraska. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to Peace Lutheran Church or Fairview Manor. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Freida was born August 14, 1924, to Theophiel “Taft” and Martha (Orth) Frank in Scotland, South Dakota. She grew up in South Dakota and attended school until the eighth grade, leaving school to take care of her mother. Freida married Glen Nelson on September 7, 1946, in Belleville, Kansas; he preceded her in death on January 29, 2009. She was a member of Peace Lutheran Church and ACL. Freida enjoyed arts, crafts, gardening, cooking, dancing, and spending time with her family. She had the best caramel popcorn and banana bread.
Freida was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Glen D. Nelson; and brother, Alfred Frank.
Survivors include children and spouses, Jeannette and Bill Barker of Hastings, Diane Fort of Geneva, Jerome and Jane Nelson of Lincoln; grandchildren and spouses, Christine and Rick, Randy and Renee, Shawn and Jolene, Jason, Jaret and Mindy, Jeremy, Sean, April, Hilary and Nichole; great-grandchildren and spouses, Ronilee and Amanda, Mat, Courtney, Ben and Alyssa, McKenzie, Mark, Kayla, Michael, Tyler, Jordan, Vander, Vada, Tanner, Destiny, Devin, Jada, Michael, Cody, Daria, Tristan, Andrew, Rebecca, Alisha; great-great-grandchildren, Kayden, Serenity, Austin, Braden, Gabby, Maggie, Emory, Brooks, Lillyanna, Tatum, Ava, Addalyn, Aryah, Maverick, Mathew; numerous nieces and nephews.
