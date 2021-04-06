A Celebration of Life for Galen D. “Arby” Arbogast will be held on Saturday, April 10, at 5:30 p.m. at the Legion Hall in Lawrence, Nebraska. Food will be provided. Come help us, Pam, Justin and Jessie Arbogast celebrate old Arby’s Life. Later in the evening some of Galen’s past band members may do a jam session. Merten-Butler Mortuary of Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.

