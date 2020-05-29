Lawrence, Nebraska, resident Galen D. “Arby” Arbogast, passed with family by his side Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Bryan Medical Center East at the age of 77 years and 7 months.
Private family graveside services will be held Monday, June 1, at 11 a.m. at Oak Creek Cemetery with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled for a later date to allow family and friends to share the many memories of Arby. There will be no viewing or visitation as his wishes were to be cremated. Memorials may be directed to his family c/o Pam Arbogast, P.O. Box 293, Lawrence, Nebraska 68957 to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Galen was born October 12, 1942, in Miller, South Dakota. He was the youngest child of Ted and Wilda (Rice) Arbogast. Galen grew up in Miller and attended county and public school in Miller. He earned his B.S. degree in music education at Northern State in Aberdeen, South Dakota. He later earned his M.S. in Education. Galen taught K-12 music in Nebraska, Alaska, South and North Dakota, and was an administrator in Nebraska and South Dakota.
Galen’s passion of music began at a young age playing trumpet duets throughout the state of South Dakota with his brother. Throughout the years, Galen played in many bands and directed musicals. In 1997, Galen and his son, Justin, started 40 Miles of Bad Roads and continued performing together until the time of his passing.
Besides the love of music, other pastimes included family, flying, fishing, trapping, hunting, meeting people and telling stories. Anyone that knew him has an “Arby story.”
Galen is survived by his wife, Pam of Lawrence; daughter, Renee Arbogast of Kennesaw, Georgia; son and daughter-in law, Justin and Jessie Arbogast of Lawrence; three grandkids, Zoe Bowman of Republic, Missouri, Lexi and Miles Arbogast; brother and sister-in-law, Doyle and Donna Arbogast of Glenwood, Iowa; many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Carolyn Sivensind Smith; and brothers-in-law, Dale Sivensind and Russ Smith.
