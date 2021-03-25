On Saturday, February 27, 2021, Garry Linn Dye, 74, devoted husband, loving father and grandfather, passed from his home in Phoenix, AZ, into eternity with Jesus and those who have gone before him. He had been exposed to Agent Orange while serving in Viet Nam leading to the cause of death.
He was born on February 16, 1947, in Sargent, Nebraska, to Eugene Kenneth Dye and Merry Lynn Campbell Dye. Garry was in the 1965 graduating class of Harvard High School in Harvard. While serving in the United States Army for 3 years, including 1 year in Vietnam, he achieved a rank of First Lieutenant. Upon discharge, he served in the U.S. Army Reserves for 1 year. Garry was married to Linda LaVell Prescott in Hastings, on September 11, 1970. To this union was born four children. He graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney in Kearney, in 1977. He received a Juris Doctorate from Creighton University School of Law in Omaha in 1980. In addition to practicing law and consulting, he was involved in many business ventures over his lifetime. In 1983 Garry and Linda moved their family to Westminster, CO where they resided until 2019 when they retired to Phoenix.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife’s parents, Cledis Aaron and Mary Alice Tyson Prescott; brother, Terry Dye; brother in-law, David Prescott and nephew Mark Dye.
Surviving Garry is his beloved wife of 50 years, Linda of Phoenix, AZ; four children: Stephen (Lisa) Dye of Thornton, CO, Melinda (Dennis) Punt of Denver, CO, Michael (Laura) Dye of Littleton, CO, and Rachelle (John) Crouch of Phoenix, AZ; brother, Larry (Joyce) Dye of Olathe, KS; sister, Cheryl (Kevin) Martin of Loveland, CO; sister in-law, Mary Dye of Tahlequah, OK; sister in-law, Nancy Prescott of Grand Island; brother in-law, Bill Prescott of Grand Island; nephews and nieces; many friends, and the 11 brightest lights in his life, his grandchildren: Kiera Crouch, Abigail Punt, Titus Punt, Isaiah Crouch, Brennan Dye, Phoebe Punt, Michael Dye, Koren Crouch, Kaylee Dye, Simon Punt and Christian Dye.
Memorial donations will be designated to the Salvation Army. Internment was at Fort Logan National Cemetery in Denver on March 12.
