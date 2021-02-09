Shickley, Nebraska, resident Gary Filipi, 69, passed away Sunday, February 7, 2021 in Geneva, Nebraska.
Funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. Friday, February 12, at United Methodist Church in Geneva. Visitation is Thursday from 1-8 p.m. at Farmer and Sons Funeral Home in Geneva.
Gary was born on January 27, 1952, to Lumir and Alice (Placek) Filipi in Crete.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judy Filipi of Shickley; mother, Alice Filipi of Milligan; sons, Gene Filipi of Richmond, CA, Dan Filipi and special friend, Tiffany Ressetar of Highlands Ranch, CO, Nate (Amy) Filipi of Lincoln; grandchildren, Reese and Palmer Filipi; brothers, Larry (Deb) Filipi of Milligan, Loren (Bev) Filipi of Milligan; sister, Donna (Norm) Wentworth of Lincoln.
Memorials may be made to the family for a future scholarship in Gary’s name. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com. Farmer and Son Funeral Home in Geneva is caring for the family.
