Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gary L. Nejezchleb, 72, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020, at his home.
The Rosary is 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, and Mass will follow at St. Cecilia Catholic Church with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings.
The service will be live streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
Visitation is from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service at the church. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date.
Gary was born on March 10, 1948, to Ernest and Marvella “June” (Wolfe) Nejezchleb in Hastings. He graduated from Lawrence High School in 1966 and attended Kearney State College. Gary worked as an office manager and accountant at LCL Truck Equipment Inc. for 47 years. Everyone knew him as Bookie.
He married Dorothy Trausch on June 14, 1975, at Roseland Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Gary was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and a member of the 3rd Degree Knights of Columbus. He was a member of the Eagle’s Club Aerie 592 and served in various offices.
Gary was a philanthropist at heart and he had many friends. Everyone knew he loved to laugh. He also loved sports, especially Husker football, and fishing.
He and his wife also enjoyed traveling. Gary was so proud of his daughters and his grandchildren. Family was the most important thing to Gary. He will be dearly missed by his wife of 45 years.
Gary was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law, Steve Woodward; and sister-in-law, Margene Primm.
Survivors include wife, Dorothy Nejezchleb of Hastings; daughters and spouse, Anne and Nathan Stroot, and Amy Nejezchleb; grandchildren, Isabelle Stroot, Gregory Stroot, Molly Stroot, Margaret Mary Stroot, Patrick Stroot, Henry Stroot, Andrew Stroot, Josephine Rickerl, David Rickerl; siblings and spouse, Lyle and Sandra Nejezchleb, and Donna Woodward; brothers-in-law and spouse, John and Glenda Trausch, Tony Primm; and numerous nieces and nephews.
