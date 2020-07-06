Gary Leroy Shuck, of Edgar, Nebraska, the son of Wendell and Vera Schlachter Shuck was born April 27, 1942 at San Pedro, California. He passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska at the age of 78 years.
Gary moved with his family to Edgar in 1948. He graduated from Edgar High School in 1960. He was united in marriage to Carolyn Kinnaman on June 12, 1960. This union was blessed with three sons. Gary spent his life farming at Diamond 7 of Edgar.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
Gary's interests included his antique tractors, spending time with family and friends, attending grandkids and great-grandkids activities and Nebraska Football.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Carolyn of Edgar; three sons, Terry Shuck and wife Jodi of Hastings, Scott Shuck of Ong, and Troy Shuck and wife Trish of Edgar; two brothers, Dennis Shuck and wife Karen of Edgar, and Dale Shuck of Hastings; six grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, other relatives and a host of friends.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020 graveside at the Edgar Cemetery in Edgar. Pastor Ethan Feistner will be officiating. Visitation will be held on Tuesday from 10 a.m. - 6:30 p.m. with the family present from 4:30-6:30 p.m. to greet callers. People who are planning to attend the graveside services are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
