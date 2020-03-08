Gene Hendricks, 72, of Campbell passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. on Monday, March 9, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Rev. Mark Diehl officiating. Interment will be at Riverton Cemetery following services.
Visitation is 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, March 8, at the church. Memorials in Gene’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Gene was born on December 8, 1947, in Kearney to Ray and Phyllis Hendricks. He grew up in the Minden area and attended school in Minden. He later attended Kearney State College and Central Community College obtaining a degree in Architecture.
He was united in marriage to Sherry Clements on February 19, 1984, in Minden. The family made their home in Campbell. He was employed by the United States Postal Service for 42 years, working in Minden and Grand Island, and later becoming postmaster in Campbell.
Gene enjoyed reading, spending time outdoors, watching college sports (especially Duke Basketball), grilling, spending time at the river and camping. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and family.
Those left to cherish his memory include is wife, Sherry of Campbell; son, Kris (Brooke) Hendricks of Grand Island; daughter, Jill (Matt) Brodbeck of Grand Island; grandchildren, Kason and Madden Hendricks, Ellie and Koby Brodbeck; as well as a host of extended relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; in-laws, Evelyn and Roy Clements; grandson, Hudson Hendricks; nephew, Steve Jakubowski; great-nephew, Kameryn Bluford.
Tributes and memories can be shared with the family at www.craigfunerals.com.
