Campbell, Nebraska, resident Gene Hendricks, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Funeral services are 10 a.m. Monday, March 9, at Westminster United Presbyterian Church in Campbell with Rev. Mark Diehl officiating. Interment will be held at Riverton Cemetery following services. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at the church. Memorials in Gene’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
