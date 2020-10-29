Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gene L. Young, 72, of Brighton, Colorado, died Oct. 22, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado, after a short illness.
A funeral service is 11 a.m. Friday, October 30, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Grand Junction.
Gene was born to Vernon and Donna (Price) Young on March 19, 1948, in Hastings.
He is survived by two children, Ross and Matt; 4 grandchildren; sisters, Diane Young and Candi Uden; and nieces, nephews and many, many friends.
