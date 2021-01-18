Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gene W. Albers, 93, passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no services. Private family burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gene was born September 4, 1927, in Hastings to Arthur and Anna. Gene attended Hastings High School and he served in the Navy from August 1945 to June 1946. He married Glenna (Lewis) Albers on February 5, 1947. They moved to Kansas in 1976, then to California, and moved back to Hastings in 1996. He worked at ABC Electric for most of his life and was a member of the electrical union.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Glenna; and daughter, Linda David.
Survivors include a son, Gary Albers; daughter, Kay Christensen; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.
