Hastings resident Georga J. Ochsner, 85, died Friday, April 17, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings.
Because of COVID-19 directed health measures, a celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church. Cards and memorials may be sent to the funeral home.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
