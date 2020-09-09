Hastings, Nebraska, resident Georga Joann (Harrell) Ochsner passed away on April 17, 2020. At the age of 85 years old, Georga suffered from many underlying health issues and contracted COVID-19, she was not strong enough to continue the fight.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Saturday, September 12, at First Presbyterian Church in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. Memorials may be given to First Presbyterian Church. Cards and memorials may be sent to the funeral home. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Georga was born in Hastings on September 7, 1934. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1952. Following her dreams of becoming a nurse, she graduated as an RN from Mary Lanning Nursing School in 1955. On May 6, 1956, she married Duane Ochsner, they celebrated their love daily in their forever marriage just shy of 64 years. Georga’s career path was followed as she worked at the Hastings Regional Center and Blue Hill Care Home as a nurse. Being married to a farmer, the farm grew and so did her contributions to farm life. So, God made a farm wife devoting her life to helping on the farm, being available to her family for their every need.
Georga had a passion for farm life, always wondering what her husband and boys were doing in the fields and how things were going. She carried this passion into her own garden, planting, growing, cultivating and canning many vegetables and fruits. Her favorite place was in her beautiful flower garden where she found great joy in the unique varieties of flowers that she planted and carried for. Georga took her flower passion to the next level by volunteering for many years as Open Class Floral Superintendent at the Adams County Fair; she truly loved meeting her friends there and seeing what they were growing. She loved cooking and planning large extended family gatherings at holidays. Her grandkids will never forget all the time spent at the farm with their loving grandmother making special memories.
Being a life-long area resident, Georga had many friends that she nurtured through Card Club and Leroy Cheerful Workers Extension Club. Georga was a religious woman dedicating her life to God, she was involved in many church activities, including teaching Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, Bible Studies, Esther’s Circle and was deeply committed serving the Hanover Presbyterian Church.
Georga will be deeply missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Georga was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Oma (Lanfear) Harrell; her brother, Jim Harrell; and numerous in-laws.
Georga is survived by her husband, Duane Ochsner; their children, Russ Ochsner and his wife Denise, Randy Ochsner and his wife Julie; six grandchildren, Geoffrey (Rebecca), Stephanie (Zach) Brueningsen, Gregory (Emily), Creighton (Rayna), Jacie (Eric) Miluis, and J.D.; seven great-grandchildren; sister, Madeline Rohs; numerous in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.
Family was one of the most important parts of her life, she was so proud and supportive of each of them.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.