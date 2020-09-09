Superior, Nebraska, resident George “Bug” Stierwalt, 87, passed away September 7, 2020 in Superior.
Services are 2 p.m. Friday, September 11, at Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior with Pastor David Johnson officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday with family present 7-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial with Military Honors will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may go to the Alzheimer’s Association. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
