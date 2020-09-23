Former Trumbull, Nebraska resident, George F. Janko, 91, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings, Nebraska.
A private burial will be held at Humboldt Cemetery in Humboldt, Nebraska. Visitation and viewing with family present will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the South Central Czech Society. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
George was born at Virginia, Nebraska on October 21, 1928. He grew up in the Burchard, Table Rock, and Humboldt area. He attended many rural one-room schools and worked on the family farm plus for many neighbor farmers. George joined the U.S. Army during the Korean War and was stationed in Colorado and Germany until his discharge. He returned to the home farm and met his future wife at one of the many Czech dances he attended. His wife, Norma died in 2018 after 50 years of marriage.
After their marriage, they moved to Hastings where he and Norma worked at the Hastings Casket Company for many years. They moved to Trumbull where they raised a big garden and sold their produce around the area.
George worked for the town of Trumbull for many years, until they both suffered poor health and were unable to live at home.
George enjoyed hunting, fishing, archery, and doing electrical repair work. But his big love was playing and singing along with his accordion, saw, and harmonica. Norma and George enjoyed dancing at the many Czech festivals they attended. He played with a group of musicians at the monthly Hoeger Hall get-togethers. George enjoyed serenading the many children from The Ark who would come by his apartment at Good Samaritan Village.
George was preceded in death by wife; parents; a sister; and two brothers.
Survivors include sister, Mildred Fuglemsmo of Hastings; many nieces, nephews, friends, and other relatives.
