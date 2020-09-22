Former Trumbull, Nebraska, resident George F. Janko, 91, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings, Nebraska.
A private burial will be held at Humboldt Cemetery in Humboldt, Nebraska. Visitation and viewing with family present will be 3-5 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the South Central Czech Society. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the book signing and viewing, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
