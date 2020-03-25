George J. Beckby of Hastings, 90, passed away Saturday, March 14, 2020, at Josie Harper Hospice House in Omaha.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a celebration of life will be held later. A private burial is planned. There will be no viewing or visitation. Murray Wilson Funeral Directing is in charge of the arrangements.
George was born October 27, 1929, in Omaha to Soren J. and Rosa K. Beckby. George lived in Carter Lake, Iowa, in his earlier years. He attended Omaha North High School in Omaha. George served in the U.S. Marine Corp and the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1961. George later joined the National Guard in Hastings and served a total of 22 years, retiring as a sergeant first class. He married Dawn Delight Siemens on June 9, 1962. He is survived by his son, George (Jay) J. Beckby.
George entered the work force and began delivering milk at age 12. George began trucking at an early age, retiring from the trucking industry in 2005. After a few years of enjoying retirement, he spent his final years working with his son at Beckby Motors. During George’s years in Hastings through trucking and Beckby Motors, he touched the lives of many people. His legacy can be summed as being a good husband and father.
My dad always lived his life with his head held high, living by ethical and moral standards in everything he did.
Whether it was how he looked or his personal grooming or his actions, they were always done to the highest standards. Terms like “squared away” or “good to go” could be used as his motto on how he lived his life.
His unforgettable smile or his unique laughter will remain with people who knew him.
George will be remembered in his life as well as his death by those traits.
George was preceded in death by his parents, Soren J. and Rosa K. Beckby; his wife, Dawn, and his daughter, Roberta “Dutch.”
Survivors include son, George (Jay) J. Beckby of Hastings; grandchildren, Carlie Dawn Beckby of Hastings, Soren Bayne Jorgensen Beckby of Hastings, Robyn Anderson of Omaha, Dawn Kanne of Omaha, Michelle Quinlan of Fort Calhoun, and Jon Klabunde of Omaha.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial can be sent to Murray Wilson Funeral Directing or the family. It will be giving to the Vet’s home in honor of George.
