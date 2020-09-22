Republican City, Nebraska resident, George Nelson Douglas, 86, passed away Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Phelps Memorial Hospital in Holdrege, Nebraska.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 25, 2020 at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Daren Popple officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 4-7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Burial will be in Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with military rites by the Hastings Veterans Association. Apfel Funeral Home is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover in Hastings.
George was born July 30, 1934 to Ellis S. and Ester (Koerwitz) Douglas in Deshler, Nebraska. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1952. He served in the United States Navy from August 3, 1953 to July 31, 1957, he sailed on the CV-60, USS Saratoga, and the USS Franklin Roosevelt. He married the love of his life Janice Maul on July 2, 1954 in Chincoteague, Virginia. George received masonry training after the Navy and worked as a mason until after retirement. After retirement he built the Veterans Memorial in Franklin, Nebraska. George came from a long family of brick masons. They were very proud of their skills. George, his father, and brother Ellis had a brick masonry business in Hastings. He studied real estate in Nebraska and Arizona receiving his broker’s license. George was a realtor and broker in Nebraska and Arizona.
He was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. He was also a member of American Legion and Brick Layers Union. He loved to play golf, fish, hunt and all Husker sports.
He is survived by his wife, Jan of Republican City; two sons, Mitchell (Elena) Douglas of Glendale, Arizona and Kevin (Audrey) Douglas of Hastings; daughter, Denise Douglas of Omaha; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Patrick (Cheri) Douglas of Newport News, Virginia and their children, Jaylen, Crystalynn and Leilani, Anna Douglas of Dallas Texas and her children, Bryanna, Jayden, Bryan and Jayma, Kyle (Emily) Douglas of Nashville, Tennessee and their child, Miller and Sara Douglas of Dallas, Texas; two sisters, Audrey (Darrel) Pearson and Rosalie Zimmerman; two brothers-in-law, Dallas (Patti) Dierfeldt and Jerry (Sun) Dierfeldt; sisters-in-law, Patricia Johnson and Harrett Draughn; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; grandson, Jesse Pratt; brother, Ellis L. Douglas, Jr.; and infant brother, Luther.
