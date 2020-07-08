Hastings, Nebraska, resident George Rodney “Rod” Bergman, 87, passed away Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
There will be no services. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer’s Association. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rod was born on July 31, 1932, in Verona, Nebraska to George Amos and Edith Christine (Erickson) Bergman. He served in the U.S. Air Force from October 30, 1950 to August 7, 1954. Rod married Marilyn J. “Molly” Simmons on October 6, 1956. He owned and operated Farm Air Spray Inc. for 41 years; retiring in July 1996. Rod was a member of Faith Lutheran Church.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents; and wife, Marilyn J. “Molly” Bergman.
Survivors include children and spouses, Mark and Karla Bergman of Hastings, David and Kathy Bergman of Roseland, Kristin and Michael Price of Spur, Texas; three grandchildren; and sister, Geraldine Carlson of Hastings.
