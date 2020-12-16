Georgia June Osler, 91, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 12, 2020.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 20, from 4-6 p.m. with family present at the Apfel Funeral Home, Kenesaw. Graveside services will be in the Kenesaw Cemetery on Monday, December 21, at 10 a.m. A memorial service will follow the burial at 11 a.m. at the Juniata Methodist Church with Pastor Kathy Uldrich officiating. Mask will be mandatory at the church. Apfel Funeral Home, Kenesaw is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, Apfel Funeral Home will be live streaming the service on their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/ApfelFuneralHome.
