Georgia June Osler, 91, left this world to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 12, 2020. She was born February 24, 1929 in Kenesaw, Nebraska, to Reinhold and Margaret (Dudden) Hinz. She graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1947 and married Leonard Osler on June 12, 1948. They farmed and had five sons, Alvin, Douglas, Kenneth, David and Bruce.
Georgia was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother, and was integral in helping to grow the farm. Faith, Family, and Service were her priorities throughout her life. As a child and teenager, she was both baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran Church - Missouri Synod. Prior to marriage, she worked at a local restaurant, as an operator on the switchboard, and completed 1 year of normal schoolteacher training after high school. Their family attended the United Methodist Church in Kenesaw where she served in the following capacities: church board, women's circle club, organized Bible school in the summer, and helped with serving many lunches for potlucks, funerals, weddings and other special events. Outside of church, she was part of the county extension club, and helped with local, state, and national elections.
She was active in canning and freezing fruits and vegetables, cooking many delicious meals, doing multitudes of laundry and unselfishly assisting her husband and sons in numerous chores, tasks, and activities. She was competitive and enjoyed playing various card and board games with family and friends, adults and children alike. She enjoyed traveling with her family, and later in life, her husband, and with friends. Reading was her favorite hobby and she would follow Nebraska football. One of her passions that brought her joy was having cats, and cats outdoors. At one time, she raised Siamese cats. She encouraged education, and her boys have 8 college degrees between them.
Georgia was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years; her parents; sister and husband, Ramona and Harvey Hofman; son Douglas Osler and grandson Luke Osler; her sister-in-laws and their husbands, Lillian and Don Baumann and Neta and Charles Westing; and nephew Walter Baumann.
Family members left to cherish her memory include: Alvin & Dianne Osler, Marilyn (Osler) Wagner, Kenneth & Kris Osler, David Osler, and Bruce & Heather Osler; 8 grandchildren and spouses; 12 great-grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.
Special thanks to the following who helped our mother: David Osler, Kay & Dale Sidders, Mary Ramsey, Catie Blessin, Dan Fisher, Rachel Payne, Kenesaw Volunteer Fire Department, and family, neighbors, and friends that stopped by to visit. Visitation will be on Sunday, December 20, at Kenesaw Funeral Home from 4-6 p.m. with family present. Graveside services will be at Kenesaw Cemetery on Monday, December 21, at 10 a.m. A funeral service and lunch will follow at the Juniata Methodist Church at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorials may be given to the Kenesaw Volunteer Fire Department or Masonic Home for Children in Fremont.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.