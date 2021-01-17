Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gerald E. “Jerry” Arnold Sr., 93, passed away Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, succumbing to kidney failure and pneumonia.
Memorial services are 2 p.m. Friday, January 22, at Trumbull Community Center in Trumbull with Chaplain Zach Brurningsen officiating. There will be a private burial at Greenwood Cemetery in Trumbull. There will be no viewing or visitation.
Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Jerry was born October 3, 1927, in Trumbull to Ray C. Sr. and Matilda (Giger) Arnold. He was baptized on September 16, 1938. Jerry graduated from Trumbull High School in 1945.
He married Virginia Grace Hohlen on June 16, 1946. She preceded him in death on January 18, 2012.
Jerry was a farmer and a sheep shearer in the area for many years. He was a member of Trumbull Christian Church, Nebraska Charolais Association, Christian Student Fellowship, Clay County Fair Board, Trumbull School Board, Boy Scout/Girl Scout Leader, baseball/softball coach, and 4-H Leader.
Jerry drove a school bus for Trumbull school, was on a bowling league and was a well-known race car driver. He went on multiple short-term mission trips.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Virginia Arnold; son, Ron Arnold; great-granddaughter, Lauren Marie Arnold; sisters, Roma Brown and Lois Mueller; and brothers, Max Arnold and Eldon Arnold.
Survivors include children and spouses, Jerry Jr. and RoJean Arnold of Litchfield, David and Lila Arnold of OR, Beverly and Robert Lewien of Hastings, and Joe and Lori Arnold of Kearney; daughter-in-law, Deanna “Dee” Arnold of Honolulu, HI; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ray Arnold of Trumbull and Gene Arnold of Trumbull; and sister, Darlene McWhirter of Grand Island.
