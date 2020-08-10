Nelson, Nebraska, resident Geraldine (Peterson) Eckles, 86, passed away August 8, 2020, in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Rosary will be recited at 10:30 a.m. followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Friday, August 14, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Superior, Nebraska, with Rev. Ferdinand Boehme officiating. Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Thursday with family present from 6-8 p.m. at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Burial will be at Spring Creek Cemetery in Ruskin, Nebraska. Memorials may go to the Palliative Care Department at Bryan Medical Center or Sacred Heart Catholic Church Altar Society. Klawitter-Price Funeral Home in Nelson is in charge of arrangements.
Geraldine was born October 21, 1933 at Spring Ranch, Nebraska to Enos Mazour and Gladys (Mazour) Frey.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Levonn; two sons, Randy and Rodney Peterson; two brothers, Leighton and Dwaynne Mazour; sister, Marianne Wolfe; brother-in-law, Kendall Peterson; sisters-in-law, Eileen Mazour, Jean Peterson, and Mary Evelyn Kaldahl; and grandson, Adam Peterson.
Gerry is survived by her husband, Phillip Eckles of Superior; daughter, Rhonda (Gordon) Brubacher of Lincoln; son, Lorrell (Maggie) Peterson of Nelson; daughter, Sondra (Chelle Cox) Peterson of Dewitt; and stepson, Dick (Carol) Eckles of Nelson. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Danton (Rebecca) Zumalt, Shane (Stella) Peterson, Heather (Ronnie) Anderson, and Kayla Peterson; Kirk (Chelsey), Brett (Lisa), Troy (Caressa) and Andy (Maddie) Peterson; Sara and David Brubacher; Bailey, Manny and Hanna Taylor; and her step grandchildren, Julia (James) Merrill, Sarah (Ben) Eckles-Van Horn and Dan (Stephanie) Eckles; 12 great-grandchildren; six step great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Cecilia Mazour.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.