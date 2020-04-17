Hastings, Nebraska resident, Geraldine Fay “Gerri” Streck, 88, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the family. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gerri was born September 6, 1931, in Campbell, Nebraska to James D. Sr. and Elsie (Rutt) Stark. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1950. Gerri married Donald C. Streck on April 28, 1951; he preceded her in death on August 20, 2009.
Gerri worked many years at Hastings College in the food service and as a baker. She made the best cinnamon rolls. Gerri attended Second Presbyterian Church for many years where she taught Sunday school and bible school. She was a Boy Scout den mother, Girl Scout leader, and she loved to bowl. She was on two bowling leagues.
Gerri was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Donald C. Streck; and brother, James D. Stark, Jr.
Survivors include son and daughter-in-law, Donnie and Laurie Streck of Hastings; daughter and son-in-law, Janet and Loren Bockerman of Hastings; grandchildren and spouses, Jeffery and Jamee Bockerman of Hastings, Dawn and Matt Walter of Bellevue, and Jamie and Gilbert Trontvet of Minnesota; seven great-grandsons; one great-granddaughter; sisters and brother-in-law, Erma Cummings of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Judy and Jim Kissinger of Hastings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.