Lifelong Adams County resident, Gertrude Zeckser Kuehn, 90, of Hastings, Nebraska passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at The Heritage at College View Assisted Living in Hastings.
Because of the current concerns regarding COVID, her funeral will be held in the Spring of 2021 at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings. Memorials in Gertrude’s memory can be made to the Zion Lutheran Foundation, The Lutheran Hour, and Rite Care Speech and Language Clinic. Correspondence may be mailed to Debra Tietz, 2689 Oakbrook Drive, St. Joseph, MI 49085 and Rebecca Buescher, 14262 W. Wilshire Drive, Goodyear, AZ 85395-1655. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gertrude was born May 30, 1930, in Hayland, Nebraska and was baptized at Christ Lutheran Church in Prosser. She was a proud graduate of the Class of 1948 from Hastings High School. She and her husband Edward were married on September 2, 1951, and celebrated 60 years of marriage.
In addition to her job as a homemaker, Gertrude worked for 49 years, until the age of 87, as a bookkeeper and secretary at the Masonic Center. There she earned a reputation for being a conscientious and accurate bookkeeper and reliable employee and friend.
Gertrude, a humble and energetic servant of the Lord, taught Sunday School, sang in the choir, played handbells, was a long time member of the Ladies Aid, and served on numerous committees throughout her 85 years of membership at Zion Lutheran Church.
Gertrude now rests in the arms of Jesus. Those who have preceded her in death include her parents, William and Lenora Zeckser; her husband, Edward in 2012; her brother, Larry Zeckser; as well as her brother-in-law, Richard Harrison; and brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Laverne and Neola Kuehn and Albert and Cohleen Nienhueser.
She is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Debra (Dean) Tietz of St. Joseph, Michigan, and Rebecca (Dean) Buescher of Goodyear, Arizona; her sister, Margaret Harrison of Omaha. Near and dear to her heart were her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Douglas (Amy) and Edward and Katherine Tietz of Troy, Michigan, Dan and (Laura) and Ann Tietz of Austin, Texas, Derek Buescher and Christina Buescher of Phoenix, Arizona. She will also be missed by her nephews, nieces, extended family, and a host of friends including her church family.
