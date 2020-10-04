Gladys Eigenberg

Hastings, Nebraska, resident Gladys (Saathoff) Eigenberg, 94, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 7, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil with Pastor Rob Garton officiating. Burial will be at the Glenvil Cemetery in Glenvil.
Visitation is 1-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to the Glenvil Cemetery Association. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Gladys was born February 14, 1926, in Clay County to Bernhardt and Almuth (Flessner) Saathoff. She was baptized on March 19, 1926, and confirmed on March 17, 1940, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil. She graduated from Glenvil High School in 1943. Gladys married Waldeen “Ike” Eigenberg on February 14, 1945; he preceded her in death on December 31, 2008.
Gladys was a homemaker and a farmer’s helper. She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church in Glenvil where she taught Sunday school in her earlier years. Gladys was a member of Spring Ranch Homemakers, Circle II at Immanuel Lutheran, and Yesterday Youth. She enjoyed painting, sewing, crafts, and playing cards. Gladys enjoyed the winters in Texas and meeting all the friends and family each year.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Waldeen “Ike” Eigenberg; son-in-law, Dennis Janssen; sisters, Lorna Hinrichs and Evelyn Fitzke; brothers-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill McDowell and Marguerite and Vergale Jensen.
Survivors include children and spouse, Colleen and Joe Weber of Omaha, and Geraldeen “Gerri” Janssen of Glenvil; grandchildren and spouses, Monica (Weber) and Mike Wear of Omaha, Tony Weber of Omaha, David and Dee Anne Janssen of Hastings, and Donald Janssen of Hastings; great-grandchildren and spouse, Jordan Janssen, Jeff Janssen, Allie Janssen, Sarah Porter, Kristen Porter, Kayleen Weber, and Kimberly and John Kosch; two great-great-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice Paus and Wanda Hinrichs; sisters-in-law and spouse, Vernetta McDowell and Lyla and Carl Keith.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.