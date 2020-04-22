Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident, Glen John Ivan Kramer, 74, passed away Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Alpine, Texas.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, services will be held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church in Alpine, Texas at a later date.
Glen was born on April 30, 1945 in Hastings, Nebraska, to Ivan and Lavina Kramer. During his nearly 75 year journey, his quest for knowledge and learning was a constant theme. Glen graduated from St. Cecilia Catholic School in 1963. He attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln before joining the United States Navy where he was stationed in Alameda, CA serving as a petty officer with duties as an aviation maintenance administrator. Upon his discharge, Glen attended Hastings College obtaining his Bachelor’s Degree in Pre-Law, then attended Baylor University in Waco, TX obtaining his Law Degree. Glen practiced law for many years in both Nebraska and Texas; served as a county judge in Clay County, Nebraska; and taught business law at the college level. In 1989, Glen received his MBA from Sul Ross State University in Alpine, TX. Glen returned to Hastings for a period of time before making his home in Alpine, TX.
Glen is preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Bob.
Survivors include his siblings, Ken (Beth) of Phoenix, AZ, Carol of Hastings, NE, Bonnie (Breck) Alberts of Tucson, AZ, Mitch of Phoenix, AZ, Gale of Hastings, NE, Clair (Sandy) of Hastings, NE, Mary Lynn (Randy) Lawson of Hudson, WI; and several nieces and nephews.
