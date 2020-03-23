Glen J. Kramer Mar 23, 2020 Mar 23, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Glen J Kramer, 74, died Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at his home in Alpine, Texas. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, all services are pending. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesWill coronavirus disappear when temperatures heat up?HPS to provide sack lunches, breakfasts for children and youth during school closureAuthorities provide details of county's first COVID-19 caseMan sentenced for cocaine possessionTribland cancellation/postponement listFirst COVID-19 case in South Heartland area confirmedGrand jury clears officer, provides new details about Chick-fil-A fatal shootingChurches band together to provide meals for those in needHPS closed until further noticeChild pornography investigation leads to 14 felony charges Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Mar 23 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Mar 23, 2020 Mar 25 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Mar 25, 2020 Mar 25 All ages story time Wed, Mar 25, 2020 Mar 26 Toddler Time Thu, Mar 26, 2020
