Gregory Lee Beiriger, 64, of North Platte, Nebraska, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at Lexington Regional Health Center.
Greg, who also went by Bernie like his father, was known for his loyalty and willingness to help anybody and was one of the kindest people you would ever meet. He will be dearly missed.
Greg was born on November 14, 1955 to Bernard and Jean (Laubon) Beiriger in Hastings, Nebraska. He attended St. Cecilia Elementary School and later Hastings High School. He was a welder at Burlington Northern Railroad from 1976-1997. In 1999, he worked general construction and demolition in Lincoln, Nebraska. This is when he met his wife, Keri Hoveling. They were married March 17, 2010 and resided in North Platte. Greg started working for Miller Distributing before he worked for Coors Distributing until his passing.
Greg was a hard worker who enjoyed keeping up his home and maintaining a beautiful yard. Greg and Keri enjoyed tubing down the Niobrara and Platte Rivers. They attended many concerts together and especially enjoyed their trips to Comstock.
Greg was preceded in death by his father, Bernard.
Survivors include his mother, Jean Beiriger of Hastings; wife, Keri Beiriger of North Platte; his children, Jamie (Jeremy) Gilfry of Orlando, Florida and Jackie Rose of Gilbert, Arizona; grandchildren, Joseph Novotny and fiancé Lanie Snyder of Orlando, Florida, Jackson, Lillian and Lidia Gilfry of Orlando, Florida and Madeline Rose of Gilbert, Arizona; brother and sisters, Terry (Debbie) Beiriger of Phoenix, Arizona, Sandy (Clair) Kramer of Hastings and Ami Beiriger (Caron Stice) of Glendale, Arizona; mother and father-in-law, Norman and Doris Hoveling of Johnson Lake; brothers-in-law, Kirk (Deede) Hoveling of Lincoln and Kip Hoveling of Lincoln; multiple nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 at 7 p.m. at Unreel Events in North Platte, Nebraska.
Reynolds-Love Funeral Home in Lexington is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements. Please share online condolences with the family by visiting reynoldslovefunerahome.com.
