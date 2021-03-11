Former Harvard, Nebraska resident Harlan F. Boyce, 77, passed away Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Westfield Quality Care in Aurora.
Graveside service will be Thursday, March 18, at 2 p.m. at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating. There will be no visitation or book signing. Apfel Funeral Home of Harvard is in care of the family.
Memorials may be given to the family.
Harlan was born October 21, 1943, to Elwin and Mary (Kirby) in Ord, Nebraska. He graduated from the Ord High School in 1943. Harlan married Linda Stevenson and together they had three children. Harlan and Linda later divorced. In 1986 Harlan moved to Harvard and did custom grain hauling and trucking for local farmers, Hannebawm Grain and Aurora Co-op.
Harlan enjoyed refurbishing antique machinery, listening to polka music, watching football and wrestling.
Harlan is survived by three children, Danny (Lisa) Boyce of Polk, Jimmy (Brook) Boyce of North Bend and Tammy Varela of Harvard; 10 grandchildren; sister, Luella (Dennis) Pavlik of Omaha; brothers, Jerome Boyce of Omaha and Harold (Virginia) Boyce of Ord; many nieces and nephews; and friend, Jerry Schmidt of Harvard.
