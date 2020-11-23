Hastings, Nebraska, resident Harold D. “Don” Gentert, 63, passed away Friday, November 20, 2020, at his home.
There will be no services at this time. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Don was born December 20, 1956, to Harold O. and Rosalie (Richey) Gentert in Hastings. He graduated from Hastings High School. Don married Michelle Hull on June 29, 2004. He was a welder at Hastings Pork for 30 years. Don then worked for Husker Power until he retired.
Don was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Michelle Gentert of Hastings; sister, Judy Ditzenberger of Hastings; and many other family members.
