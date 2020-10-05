Harold E. Junker Oct 5, 2020 Oct 5, 2020 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hastings, Nebraska, resident Harold E. Junker, 77, died Saturday, October 3, 2020. Services are pending with Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Hastings. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 4 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Harold E. Junker Hastings Nebraska Cremation Center Of Hastings Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHer Biden lawn signs were stolen, so rural Pa. supporter turned her home into a campaign billboardSouth Heartland risk dial needle moves up againHow did the Creek fire start? Here's what we know a month in as officials offer few detailsDriver in Heartwell Park fatality crash chargedPolice rule out explosives, drug lab in house fireGroup hopes to spur quiet railroad crossingsSouth Heartland sees 38 new COVID-19 cases in three daysDoctors urge COVID-19 precautions, warn of strained hospital capacity in NebraskaLancaster County reports 84 new coronavirus casesBallots valid despite 'ticket' labeling error Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events Oct 7 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, Oct 7, 2020 Oct 7 All ages story time Wed, Oct 7, 2020 Oct 8 Toddler Time Thu, Oct 8, 2020 Oct 12 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, Oct 12, 2020
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.