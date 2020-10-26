Harold Leroy Duval of Campbell, Nebraska, departed this life on October 22, 2020, in Red Cloud at the age of 91.
Harold was born October 18, 1929, to Charles and Christena (Thompson) Duval. The youngest of 5 children, he grew up on the family farm southeast of Campbell in the New Virginia community.
He was educated at Rural School District #48, graduated from Campbell High School in 1947, and began farming with his father at the age of 17. On January 16, 1951, he was united in marriage to Valeria Mae Kuhlman, also of Campbell.
He was inducted into the Army in January of 1952, and served in Texas until January 1954. Following his service, Harold and Valeria came home to Nebraska and purchased a farm southwest of Campbell where they would live for the next 59 years. Together they raised three daughters and farmed until 2013, when they moved to Red Cloud due to failing health.
A kind and patient man with a quiet sense of humor, Harold enjoyed farming and raising animals. When asked about his hobbies he would always reply “farming.” He loved all animals and was especially fond of cats. Even after moving to town, he would drive to the farm to ensure his cats were taken care of.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Valeria; three daughters, Cynthia (Larry) Erickson of Red Cloud, Jody (Rodger) Hersh of Red Cloud, and Becky (Clinton) Hinrichs of Trumbull; sister-in-law Jean Duval of Bandon, Oregon; six grandchildren, Krystal (Ryan) Zimmerman, Brandon (Marci) Hersh, Jacob Heinrich, Rachel Heinrich, John Larson and Lucas Hinrichs; nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; brothers Elton and Clayton, and sisters Ilene Hermanson and Dasie Erickson. Harold will be laid to rest beside his parents at New Virginia Cemetery southeast of Campbell.
A memorial service to celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later date with the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home of Red Cloud in charge of arrangements.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com.
