Holstein, Nebraska, resident Harold Steiner, 91, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein with Pastor Lon Landsmann officiating. Burial will be at the Kenesaw Cemetery at Kenesaw, Nebraska. Visitation will be 2 hours prior to the service with family present. Apfel Funeral Home of Kenesaw is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein or Start Over Rover.
Harold was born June 22, 1929, to Godfrey A. and Olinda (Aufdenkamp) Steiner in rural Kenesaw. He attended elementary school at District 68, Mayflower.
Harold was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Kenesaw. He graduated from Kenesaw High School in 1946.
Harold married Margaret Parmenter on December 29, 1950, in Kearney, Nebraska. He was a farmer all his life in the Holstein area.
Harold was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Holstein. He was a lifetime member of the Chapparral Motorcycle Club of Hastings and an active member of the Hastings Ham Radio Club, having an advanced amateur radio license KB 0/XK.
Harold is survived by his wife, Margaret Steiner; children, Ken (Twila) Steiner of Reseda, California, Larry (Lynette) Steiner of Holstein, Corinne (Gayle) Mankin of Hastings, and Ron (Annette) of Hastings; son-in-law, Dick Urwin of Hastings, 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and 1 sister-in-law, Rogene Steiner.
He is preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Golda Steiner; daughter, Merna Urwin; and 3 brothers, Lloyd, Lyle, and Roger.
