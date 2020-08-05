Charleston, South Carolina, resident Harry A. Huge, 82, passed away April 27, 2020, in Charleston.
Graveside services are 10 a.m. Saturday, August 8, at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior, Nebraska with Rev. Robert Hopkins officiating. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Superior. Memorials may go to The Huge Foundation through its website at www.thehugefoundation.org. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
