Hastings, Nebraska, resident Helen Portenier Bosley, 107 and 12 months, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare, Hastings, Nebraska.
Graveside Services will be 11 a.m. Monday, November 2, at Guide Rock Cemetery in Guide Rock with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Visitation will be 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to NETV for Husker broadcast or First United Methodist Church of Hastings. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.