Capitan, New Mexico resident, Helen Tippin, 87, passed away June 23, 2020.
Helen was born at home in Alamosa, Colorado on December 28, 1932 to Cecil and William Jones. She graduated from Highland High School in Albuquerque. She earned her certificate as a Radiologist Technician and her first job was at Mary Lanning Hospital in Hastings.
Helen married her high school sweetheart, George R. Tippin in 1954. She raised four children, was active in Clipper Club at her church and the school's PTAs. She enjoyed visiting with her children, exploring her family's genealogy and playing cribbage.
She is preceded in death by two of her children, Marilyn and Ken.
She is survived by her husband, George of Capitan, New Mexico; her son, George (Bill); and daughter, Janet.
She enjoyed her nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Helen died comfortably at home in Capitan.
New Day Cremations of Alamogordo, New Mexico in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.