Henry Hoffart Jr. was born on November 26, 1931 in Plainview, Nebraska to Henry and Fairy Hoffart. He passed away on January 26, 2021 at the age of 89.
He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sergeant from the United States Air Force in 1960. Henry then started working at the United States Postal Office in Hastings in 1971. After retirement form the postal office, he and his wife owned and operated Lorayne’s restaurant for 27 years in Hastings. Henry and Lorayne enjoyed 64 happy years of marriage. He was a life member of the DAV, the VFW and the American Legion.
Henry is survived by his wife, Lorayne; son, Henry and wife Alyssa; grandson, Rhett; granddaughter, Hannah and many other loving relatives and friends.
There will be a private service with military honors at the National Cemetery of Arizona in Cave Creek at a later date. Hank will be greatly missed by many family members and friends.
