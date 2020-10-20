Howard Arlen Brewster

Former Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Howard Arlen Brewster, 86, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.

Graveside services are at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Casual dress is requested at the service. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.

Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.

0
1
0
1
0

Tags

Recommended for you