Former Clay Center, Nebraska, resident Howard Arlen Brewster, 86, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard.
Graveside services are at 3 p.m. Thursday, October 22, at the Clay Center Cemetery in Clay Center with Pastor Arick Johanson officiating. Casual dress is requested at the service.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later.
Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com
Howard Arlen Brewster was born July 22, 1934, in Scandia, Kansas, to Cleo and Ruth (Davis) Brewster.
He graduated from Hastings High School in 1953. Howard went on to meet and later marry his soulmate Kay Thomas at the Clay Center Christian Church on June 23, 1954. To this union 3 children — Tom, Connie and Tim — were born.
Howard served the United States Air Force from 1953 to 1957 and then the Air Force Reserves until 1961. He served as a Medical Material Specialist and achieved the rank of Airman 1st Class during the Korean War.
He was employed with the Nebraska Public Power District from 1958 until his retirement in 1990. He worked as a Lineman and later a Line Foremen.
Howard loved to help and serve others. He spent time serving the Clay Center community on the Volunteer Fire and Ambulance Departments, Clay Center Community Club, Clay Center Development Corporation and served on the City Council from 1976-1984. He was an active member of the Clay Center American Legion and Pheasants Forever.
Howard had a love of the outdoors. He loved working on his farm, yard work, hunting, trapping, fishing and traveling to see beautiful scenery. He and Kay loved to spend their time dancing and being surrounded by friends and family around their kitchen table.
Howard was a strong, compassionate, caring man and he loved his family fiercely. He did whatever he could to help them out as often as possible. He loved to teach his family how to hunt and shared his love of nature with them.
Howard is survived by his daughter, Connie Aurora and husband Kevin of Fremont; son, Tim Brewster and wife Julie of Kearney; two granddaughters, Haley Roemmich (Tom) of Clay Center and Hannah Hungerford of Kearney; two grandsons, Cole Malone and Preston Skalka both of Kearney; seven great-grandchildren, Parker, Adelyn, Thaxton, and Kyson Sintek, Braelyn and Maddyn Malone, and Kaden Murer.
He was preceded in death by his wife Kay; son Tom; and his parents Cleo Brewster and Ruth and Otis Nelson.
