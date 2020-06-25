Geneva, Nebraska resident, Hugh F. Wilkins, 99, passed away Thursday, June 25, 2020 in Geneva.
Private family funeral services are Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Geneva with Pastor Stuart Davis officiating. Private Military graveside services will be at Geneva Public Cemetery in Geneva. Public visitation is 1-8 p.m. Monday at Farmer & Son Funeral Home in Geneva. Memorials may go in care of Fillmore County Ministerial Association or Fillmore County Foundation. Online condolences may be left at www.farmerandsonfuneralhome.com.
Hugh was born on June 25, 1921 in Geneva to Earl and Grace (Walker) Wilkins.
Survivors include daughters, Susan Wilkins of Portland, Oregon, Beth M. Wilkins II of Geneva, Kathy Wilkins and George Pond of New Orleans, Louisiana; daughter-in-law, Pam Wilkins of Lincoln; brothers, William and Nancy Wilkins of Sun City, Arizona and Robert Wilkins of Dallas, Texas; sister, Beth Wilkins I of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming; grandchildren, Nate Wilkins, Cavan and Samantha Short, David Pond, Emlyn Short, and Hugh Pond.
