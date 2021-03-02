Hulda (Vorderstrasse) Scheiding, 96, met her Savior on February 21, 2021 at Wilber Care Center in Wilber, Nebraska.
She was born to Casper and Louise (Pittnauer) Vorderstrasse in Plymouth, NE the 4th of 8 children. She attended District 17 country school and Peace Lutheran Church at Plymouth. Household and farm chores filled her early life. As a young lady, her passion for nurturing led to caring for new families and continued all her life anytime a child was near.
Hulda married Harvey Scheiding October 30, 1949 at Plymouth. Two daughters blessed their marriage, Sandra and Debra. Their life together, spent in Blue Hill, centered around church life at Trinity Lutheran, and business life owning and operating Scheidings Appliance. As a homemaker, Hulda loved cooking, baking, sewing and quilting. Garden produce made for bountiful canning. They both enjoyed weekly bowling leagues. Harvey preceded her in death in 2008.
Hulda’s love of God, and faith in which she lived, was her foundation, supporting her in final years as health diminished her abilities. Her years at Care Centers in Blue Hill and Wilber were blessed by caring staff. She was enriched by her faith, the faith in which she lived, the faith in which she died, and finally the faith in her triumph over death.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey; son-in-law, Kent Klatt; sister, Alvina (Bill) Holz; brothers, Carl (Milda) Vorderstrasse, Erwin (Doris), Elmer (Donella, Dee, Doris), Herbert, and Freddie; brothers-in-law, Clarence (Dorothy) Scheiding, LaVern Scheiding and Delbert Yost; sister-in-law, Irene (Hank) Vogelpohl; 1 niece; 4 nephews and a great-nephew.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra (Jack) Egge of Kansas City, MO, and Debra Klatt of York; sister, Leoda Yost of Crete; sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Scheiding of Grand Island, Lois Vorderstrasse of Seward and Joan Vorderstrasse of Fairbury; grand and great-grandchildren, Stephanie (JD) Ford, Lan and Ava of Rapid City SD, Karrie (Adam) Strough, Ellie, Corbin, Ryker of Kansas City, MO, Jessica (Paul) Woolever, Keaton and Gabriel of Rapid City, SD, David (Kim) Egge, Trace, Kassidy, Berkley of Crete, Matthew (Jaimie) Egge, Brayden, Addyson of Lincoln, Nathan Egge (Julia Tepley) of Tampa, FL, along with many nieces and nephews.
Services will be at 11 a.m. April 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Aspen Cremation is in charge of service to family. Condolences may be left on www.aspenaftercare.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family for future designation.
