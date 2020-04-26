Ida M. Peroutek, 86, of Esbon, Kansas, died Friday, April 24, 2020, at the Salina Regional Health Center in Salina, Kansas.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud. A private family rosary will be recited Monday at 7 p.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at a later date at the Esbon Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Memorials are suggested to the Esbon Sacred Heart Catholic Church or St. Elizabeth Cemetery at Esbon.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wmsfh.com
