Ilene Olson, 84, of Red Cloud, Nebraska died Friday, April 9, 2021 at the Webster County Community Hospital in Red Cloud.
Funeral services will be 10:30 am. Monday, April 12, at the Simonson-Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud with the Rev. Dan Benedict officiating. Interment will be at the Red Cloud Cemetery.
Visitation will be Saturday and Sunday, 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Monday, 8 a.m. to service time.
A memorial fund has been established by the family.
