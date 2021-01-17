Former Superior, Nebraska, resident Irene Brainard, 74, died Jan. 15, 2021, in Mankato, Kansas.
Services are 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 19, at Centennial Lutheran Church in Superior with the Rev. Robert Hopkins officiating. Burial is at Rosemound Cemetery south of Hardy.
Visitation is 4-8 pm. Monday with family present from 4-6 p.m. at Mergrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Memorials can be given to the Rosemound Cemetery or Centennial Lutheran Church.
