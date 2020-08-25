Hastings, Nebraska resident, Irene (Waterman) Lindau, 95, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020, at her home.
Private graveside service will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings with Rev. Greg Allen-Pickett officiating. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Hastings Public Library. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Irene was born March 21, 1925, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Leonard and Faye (Warner) Waterman. She graduated from Hastings High School in 1943 and attended Hastings College. Irene married Robert Lindau on January 28, 1946; he preceded her in death on September 24, 2006. They lived in St. Louis, Missouri, Belleville, Illinois, and Omaha, Nebraska before moving to Hastings in 1975.
Irene was a member of First Presbyterian Church and former member of Mary Lanning Hospital Auxiliary and Lochland Country Club. She was also a member of several bridge clubs.
Irene was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert Lindau; three sisters; and one brother.
Survivors include children, Mark (Susan) Lindau of Nova Scotia, Canada, Valerie (Kevin) Rudd of Chicago, Illinois, Debbie (Charles) Fishel of Littleton, Colorado; eight grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
