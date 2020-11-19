Blue Hill, Nebraska, resident Iva June Beach, 85, passed away Saturday, November 14, 2020, at her son’s home in Colorado.
There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. The family wishes for you to join them Monday, November 23, at 7 p.m. on the Blue Hill United Methodist Facebook Page to celebrate Iva’s life. https://www.facebook.com/bluehillbladenumc
Iva June Beach, the daughter of Ralph and May (Churchhill) Worley, was born on June 14, 1935, in Campbell, Nebraska. She graduated from Campbell High School. She was united in marriage with Clifford Beach on March 19, 1955, in Smith Center, Kansas. This union was blessed with three children: Susan Ann, David Eugene and Dennis Jay. She was a member of the Blue Hill United Methodist Church.
Throughout the years she served many people in the Blue Hill area, at Clifford and Iva’s restaurant called Red’s Drive Inn, different restaurants in Blue Hill and the Blue Hill Care Center dining room. Throughout her life she enjoyed traveling with her husband, spending time with her family, and playing cards with the ladies on Wednesdays.
She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; two sisters and three brothers.
Left to cherish her memories are her three children: daughter, Susan (Neil) Johnson of Blue Hill, and two sons, David (Rosie) Beach of North Carolina, and Dennis (Veronica) Beach of Colorado; two brothers, Les Worley of Blue Hill, Ivan (Bonnie) Worley of Grand Island; one sister, Doris Dallmann of Franklin; brother-in-law, Jordan (Sharon) Beach of California; 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.
